State police warn of scam using their name

The Connecticut State Police issued a warning on Tuesday about a scam using their name.

Troopers said the "Connecticut State Police" name is being used as an attempt to fraudulently get money from victims.

They said a victim was contacted by a scammer who claimed that a personal check had bounced. The caller said the check was made out to the Connecticut State Police and was from the victim.

The scammer then provided a "case number" and said the check was in reference to a payday loan.

The person then claims payment is now owed on the bounced check.

State police said they do not process payday loans.

They offered tips about what to do if anyone else receives a similar call:

If you did not write a check to the Connecticut State Police, do not provide any information and hang up.

If you did write a check, do not provide any information and hang up. Directly contact the unit you would have written the check to and confirm the status of your check. Some of the units include, but are not limited to, Connecticut State Police Reports & Records, Fingerprints, Criminal Records (background check) or the Special Licensing & Firearms Unit (pistol permits & guard cards).

Do not call any phone numbers provided by the scammer.

Do not visit any websites provided by the scammer.

Do not send emails to email addresses provided by the scammer.

Do not provide credit/debit card information, bank account information, purchase money cards/gift cards and provide the card and PIN number, or wire money.

More information on scams like this can be found on the Federal Trade Commission's website here.

