Crews working to repair water main break in West Hartford

The water main break was reported on Webster Hill Boulevard near the Webster Hill Elementary School on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Crews are repairing a broken water main near a school in West Hartford on Tuesday.

The water main break was reported on Webster Hill Boulevard near the Webster Hill Elementary School, according to The Metropolitan District Spokesperson Kerry E. Martin.

Martin said their crews are "monitoring the leak" at this time. MDC officials originally said the leak "is small enough to allow for a delayed repair so that Webster Hill School may remain in session today."

However, Martin said the 8-inch water main leak "has progressed to the point where crews will be required to shut down the water main." She added that repairs started on Tuesday afternoon instead of 5 p.m. as originally planned.

"The extreme weather is a factor in the occurrence of water main breaks. The ground freezing, heaving, and moving can cause pipes to break. The age of the pipe, pipe materials, and subsurface conditions can all also contribute to a break, as breaks can, and do, occur in temperate conditions as well; however, extreme cold typically causes an uptick in the occurrence and severity of breaks," Martin said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is unclear if the status of after-school activities at Webster Hill Elementary School.

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.