Person injured in drive-by shooting near Waterbury courthouse

A person was injured in a drive-by shooting in Waterbury on Tuesday (WFSB)

Police are looking for a car involved in a drive-by shooting near a courthouse in Waterbury.

A court marshal at the Waterbury Courthouse in Grand Street said he heard a couple of "pop" sounds and saw that a man had been shot just outside.

The marshal said police were looking for a dark SUV that was involved.

He said he locked the doors to the courthouse and told everyone to stay inside.

The man who had been shot ran down a nearby side street where he was found and taken to a hospital, according to the marshal. He was shot in the leg.

"It was a very fast response. Of course, the courthouse has marshals, they're assigned to it, the state police was in the area, so there was a significant amount of law enforcement to that scene almost immediately," said Waterbury Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact Waterbury police.

