PD: Dead dog found in Hartford; charges pending

A dog was found dead outside this home on New Year's Day (WFSB)

Police are investigating after a dog was found dead in Hartford on New Year's Day.

Officers were called to a report of a dead pit bull in the back of 108 Adams St. around 4 p.m. A concerned citizen told police that the dog was "exposed to the elements during this bitter cold weather."

Upon arrival, the officers located the dog, which was less than 3 years old, and determined that the animal was "not provided with any type of protective measures against the cold."

The dog had also been found to be malnourished and found in feces.

The occupant at 108 Adams St. was located by officers and was cooperating with their investigation.

A neighbor said the person who owns the dog is in jail, but a family member was supposed to be caring for the dog.

The dog was reportedly brought outside because there were problems in the home. A neighbor said the dog was living in the basement when the home had a burst water pipe.

That's when the dog was moved outside, and police said it could have been out there for one month.

One of the members of the family is expected to face animal cruelty charges.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and an arrest warrant for animal cruelty was expected to follow.

