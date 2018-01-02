Fairfield woman struck and killed by car in Stamford

A 59-year-old Fairfield woman was struck and killed by a car in Stamford on Tuesday morning.

It happened in the area of Elm Street and North State Street.

Police said a Dodge Ram van was driving southbound on Elm Street and turned onto North State Street. The woman was on North State Street, intending to cross, when she was hit.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police said the van driver, a 38-year-old from Stamford, stopped at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-977-4712.

