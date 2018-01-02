Fairfield woman struck and killed by car in Stamford

A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
With snow and strong winds expected to have a big impact on both commutes on Thursday, Channel 3 has named the storm Winter Storm Brody.More >
With snow and strong winds expected to have a big impact on both commutes on Thursday, Channel 3 has named the storm Winter Storm Brody.More >
A 36-year-old man shot inside a Manchester restaurant this weekend died on New Year's Eve, police said.More >
A 36-year-old man shot inside a Manchester restaurant this weekend died on New Year's Eve, police said.More >
Today started out with near record cold in Connecticut. The mercury bottomed out at -7 at Bradley International Airport early this morning.More >
Today started out with near record cold in Connecticut. The mercury bottomed out at -7 at Bradley International Airport early this morning.More >
A new study ranked Connecticut as one of the "most moved from" states in 2017.More >
A new study ranked Connecticut as one of the "most moved from" states in 2017.More >
Police are investigating after a dog was found dead in Hartford on New Year's Day.More >
Police are investigating after a dog was found dead in Hartford on New Year's Day.More >
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >
A 16-year-old New Jersey boy armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend inside the home where they lived, authorities said Monday.More >
A 16-year-old New Jersey boy armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend inside the home where they lived, authorities said Monday.More >
While some towns sent out car tax bills late, others have recently sent out a second bill to make up for the state shortfall.More >
While some towns sent out car tax bills late, others have recently sent out a second bill to make up for the state shortfall.More >
Police in Southington are asking for help tracking down a man who may be responsible for robbing several convenience stores across the state.More >
Police in Southington are asking for help tracking down a man who may be responsible for robbing several convenience stores across the state.More >