CT Special Session moved to Friday due to Winter Storm Brody

With the potential of snow and strong winds from Winter Storm Brody on Thursday, Connecticut General Assembly has moved the Special Session to later this week.

The Connecticut House and Senate will now meet on Friday morning.

Snow and strong winds are expected to have a big impact on both the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. Winter Storm Brody could bring up to 8 or more inches to northeast and southeast Connecticut and 1 to 4 inches for the rest of the state.

