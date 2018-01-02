CT cities and towns prepare for Winter Storm Brody

Connecticut cities and towns are preparing for Winter Storm Brody on Thursday.

The emergency management director and assistant director in the town of Marlborough met on Tuesday to plan for the impending storm.

It's not just the snow people are concerned with, but that combined with the wind and crippling cold.

Long before the storm is expected to hit, Marlborough Emergency Management Director Greg Lowrey is making sure the town is ready for anything.

His biggest concern isn't snow, but the wind that may cause power outages combined with crazy cold temperatures.

“This is not going to be a storm where folks can shelter in place without power for a day or two,” Lowrey said.

On Tuesday, he was working to make sure warming shelters will be ready in case of wide-spread outages.

Crews are ready to pre-treat roads and town leaders will keep everyone aware through Marlborough’s text alert system, and Lowrey said he’s also asking residents to help each other.

“I think a lot can be gained by reaching out to your neighbor ahead of time and helping them in their time of need,” he said.

A few miles down the road at the East Hampton, Ace Hardware Store Assistant Manager Eric Fuller was also helping people get ready.

“Some of them are new or first-time homeowners and you have to walk them through it a little bit,” he said.

His store has already run out of generators but they still have plenty of other essentials like snow shovels, propane, wood pellets and pipe insulation.

Town officials also reminded residents to elderly or disabled neighbors, bring in their pets and make their own plans for Winter Storm Brody. Residents were advised to check their oil tanks and propane supplies.

