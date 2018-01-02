Ansonia school to reopen Wednesday following burst pipe

The bone chilling temperatures have been causing pipes to burst all over the state, and that included Ansonia.

On Tuesday, students at Ansonia’s Prendergast Elementary School got an extra day to their Christmas vacation, thanks to a mess caused by Mother Nature.

Specifically, the water meter frozen and cracked was, and then split open, sending gallons of water gushing into the boiler room at the school.

"I tell everybody, I really don't sleep until March or April while we have the cold weather, because you're always worried about something freezing, something bursting,” said Bob Evans, director of Facilities for Ansonia’s Board of Education.

He got the call from a custodian on Tuesday morning, and with the cold temperatures the state has been dealing with, it didn’t take crews long to figure out what caused the mess.

"This froze because up above you, I’m sure you're catching a draft, that's the damper for the heater, for the boiler, and when the boiler runs, that has to be open, so this has been running for five or six days now straight, so with that wide open, we're catching the draft, draft came in here, froze the main, now it's being replaced,” Evans said.

The Regional Water Authority was on scene to shut off the water and replace the meter.

School officials said original boilers in some other schools are slated to be replaced this summer.

As for keeping the kids home from school, the superintendent's office made the call Tuesday morning, even having the bus drivers make their routes to make sure no one was still standing outside, just in case they didn't get the message.

“We knew we had a problem, we didn't have water throughout the rest of the building. Couldn't flush the toilets, couldn't wash the dishes. So, we decided to close it down, but we'll be back tomorrow,” Evans said.

