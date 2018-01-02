Deep freeze causing heating problems in CT

One company is showing us how to save money in Connecticut during these winter months even with the bitter cold temperatures.

Employees at Campbell Cooling, LLC in Newington said they have been receiving calls nonstop and working 16-hour days.

Many Connecticut residents are having the same problem. Oil is getting low in tanks, pipes are freezing or the heat just isn't working for some reason.

Jamie Campbell with Campbell Cooling, LLC said he has been working since the Arctic cold started on last Tuesday.

“We're doing about 20 calls a day and 10 are no oil, oil restarts, get them going and fill them up,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he is seeing “too many” frozen pipes

“With the wind and low temperatures, it generates that kind of work,” Campbell said.

Pipes freezing is what happened inside the basement of one Berlin home, which was built in 1786.

Homeowner Betty Bennett said she quickly realized the heat wasn't working.

“As you know it got much colder during the night and I woke up and I had no heat again,” Bennett said.

Campbell brought in portable heaters to heat up the basement, so the pipes can thaw out.

“We are just moving the heat around the basement as it's been two and a half days now,” Campbell said. “Hopefully we get there soon.”

Beside pipe problems and filling up oil tanks, Campbell said he has been getting swarmed with phone calls. Customers are asking questions.

“Everyone has been calling and saying I have it set for 72 and it's 66,” Campbell said. “It's the wind and cold. We haven't had this kind of cold for four to five years.”

Here are some quick things Connecticut residents can do to keep your house warm and maybe save you some money.

Make sure your windows and doors are completely shut

Close your garage door

Change your furnace filter, If you have a clogged filter you're not going to get the air flow

Make sure outside exhaust pipes are free of snow

If you have oil, keep a good amount in your oil tank...don't wait until it's down to a quarter.

