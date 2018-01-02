Snow (heavy at times) will be falling in less than 24 hours!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

It will be dry with increasing cloudiness this afternoon with temperatures topping out between 25 and 30 in many towns.

Winter Storm Brody will be bring snow to the state starting in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, ramps up between 9am and 3pm, then wraps up Thursday evening. Due to a slight westward jog in the forecast track, we've increased our numbers a bit: 3-6" along and west of Rt 8, 5-10" along I-91 then upwards of 8-14" near the 395 corridor in eastern CT.

During the peak of the storm (9a-3p), rates of over an inch/hr will be possible… that alone will lead to greatly reduced visibility. Additionally, there will be blowing/drifting of the snow that could lead to near-whiteout conditions, as the wind could gust to between 40 and 50mph. Lastly, we can’t rule out thundersnow.

There has been a lot of chatter on social media, even from the networks about the "Bomb Cyclone"... this storm, we should point out is a nor’easter… plain and simple. The ‘bombing’ refers to the rapid intensification of the storm (as the pressure deepens, the wind gets stronger).

The wind, on the back side of the storm will pull down more, even colder Arctic air... so once the snow is done, the major headline will once again be a brutal and dangerous combination of cold and wind from Friday into Saturday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

YESTERDAY'S RECAP...

Yesterday started out with near record cold in Connecticut. The mercury bottomed out at -7 at Bradley International Airport. The record low for January 2nd for the Greater Hartford Area is -8 set in 1918. One of the coldest locations in the state was Windham Airport where the early morning low was -8. The low temperature in Bridgeport was 12 degrees, but that wasn’t even close to the record low of 2 degrees, set in 1968.

The afternoon was a little better. After 5 consecutive days with highs only in the teens, temperatures manage to top 20 degrees in many parts of the state. The official high was 21 degrees at Bradley International, which is still 14 degrees colder than normal.

TODAY…

We actually have a shot at the freezing mark, at least for some! Highs will range from 25-32 degrees. It is our only chance to reach the freezing mark until early next week! That means this deep freeze could last 2 weeks. We're staring off with mostly clear skies this morning, but we can expect increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and evening. Snow will overspread the state late tonight and it should be underway by the tomorrow morning's commute. Lows tonight will be in the teens.

WINTER STORM BRODY TOMORROW!

A huge ocean storm will track just to the east of Cape Cod tomorrow, near the 40/70 benchmark. This storm will be vast and very intense. It’ll have a very large area of precipitation and widespread damaging winds for portions of Southern New England. At this point, it looks like Connecticut will be on the western fringe of the heavy snow shield. ***A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for most of the state for late tonight through tomorrow. Exceptions are: Fairfield County is under a Winter Storm Watch, while Litchfield County is under a Winter Weather Advisory***. There is also a HIGH WIND WATCH for Rhode Island and all of Eastern Massachusetts. This is where winds could gust to 60 mph! Here in Connecticut, northerly winds will likely gust to 40 mph or higher and that will cause considerable blowing and drifting. Snow could be heavy at times throughout the day tomorrow. It will end by midnight tomorrow night. We are currently forecasting 5-10” of snow for Eastern Connecticut and 3-6” for western portions of the state. However, a track closer to the coast will bring heavier snow into the state. It is going to be a fluffy snow since temperatures will be in the 20s across most of the state during the storm.

ANOTHER ARCTIC BLAST FRIDAY & SATURDAY…

On the heels of Winter Storm Brody, another shot of bitterly cold air will arrive for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the upper single digits and teens. The wind chill will plunge well below zero once again. The actual air temperature is expected to dip below zero Friday night. Saturday won’t be any better. In fact, it could be even colder by several degrees despite a full supply of sunshine. Highs will only be in the single digits and lower teens and it’ll be another day of gusty winds. Between Friday and Saturday, the wind chill is expected to drop to -10 to -30. Wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings will likely be issued for that time period.

SUNDAY AND EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Sunday will be a dry very cold day with morning lows below zero and afternoon highs in the teens and lower 20s. At least, it will be a sunny day and the wind won’t be too strong.

Monday will be milder for a change! A south our southwesterly breeze is expected to push temperatures into the upper 30s and lower 40s! However, it will be unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and a period of mixed precipitation, wet snow and rain.

There could be a change back to snow late Monday night and Tuesday morning, then we should have some clearing Tuesday afternoon along with windy conditions. Temperatures should rise well into the 30s, but colder air is on the way for late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

DECEMBER 2017 IN REVIEW…

It was the deep freeze during the last week of the month that really lowered the average temperature to levels far below normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 27.5 degrees, which is 4.1 degrees below normal! Total precipitation was 2.41”, which is 1.03” below normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was above normal by 2.4”. The grand total was 9.8”. The snowiest December on record was in 1945, when 45.3” of snow was measured in Hartford.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks. There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

Our current deep freeze began in the late afternoon on Christmas Day. The temperature has now remained below freezing for more than a week. If our current forecast holds true, the deep freeze will last 2 weeks.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

