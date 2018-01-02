Police search for suspect in armed robberies

This man is wanted in at least two armed robberies (Southington PD)

Police in Southington are asking for help tracking down a man who may be responsible for robbing several convenience stores across the state.

The man seen in a surveillance photo is accused of robbing the Henny Penny on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in Southington, twice in the same week.

In one of the robberies, police say the man threatened the clerk with a knife.

The same suspect may also be responsible for recent robberies in Durham and Killingworth.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.