Water main break closes City Place I in Hartford Wednesday

Due to a water main break, City Place I on Asylum Street in Hartford will be closed on Wednesday.

The owners of the property said the building and garage will be closed while crews make repairs to a leak in a city water main on Pearl Street.

The building will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 4.

"We’re disappointed that our clients will be impacted by this weather-related incident. We have been communicating with our clients throughout the day to relay the MDC updates on the situation so they could plan for a potential building closure on Wednesday,” said Cindy Huveldt, Regional Manager, Paradigm Properties, LLC.

