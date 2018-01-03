Firefighters respond to East Granby fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in East Granby early Wednesday morning.

According to emergency officials, the fire began around 5 a.m. at 2 Lexington Dr. in East Granby.

Mutual aid from Granby and Suffield was called for to assist East Granby firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.