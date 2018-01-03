Gas leak prompts evacuations, school closure in New Haven

Crews continue to search for the source of a gas leak on Wednesday that prompted police to evacuate homes and close at least one school in New Haven.

According to officials, Southern Connecticut Gas crews were called to Canner and Livingston streets shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

"They found percentages of 38 percent," said assistant chief Orlando Marcano, New Haven Fire Department. "The building was immediately evacuated. No signs. No symptoms. They metered the buildings adjacent. They found lower readings.”

Fire officials said the Worthington Hooker School was evacuated and closed for the day. The Foote School held its students in classrooms.

Parents said they could smell the odor of gas in the area.

”We just realized that we can smell some gas here and also the firefighters told me that this area is supposed to be evacuated because of the gas leak," said Tomo Sumida, a parent.

Canner Street is closed between Livingston and Ronan streets. A number of side roads have been blocked off as well, according to police.

The incident frustrated officials because of the told temperatures, which made it difficult.

"We’re going from door-to-door monitoring," Marcano said.

They said the weather made it hard to find the source of the leak.

”Because of the weather and the frost, it can travel and when it travels, it’s difficult," Marcano said. "So, what we do is vent it and then once we vent it, we can find it by the higher concentration.”

There's no word on what caused the leak.

