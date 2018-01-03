Heavy snow, gusty winds expected all day Thursday

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

Winter Storm Brody could bring up to 14 inches of snow to parts of the state on Thursday.

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the state from Thursday at 1 a.m. to Friday at 1 a.m. That includes Hartford, Northern Litchfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Southern Fairfield, Southern Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham.

A winter storm advisory has been issued for Northern Fairfield County. For Litchfield County, it was a winter weather advisory.

Also, a coastal flood advisory will go into place for Fairfield and New Haven counties at 11 a.m. on Thursday and run until 2 p.m.

School closings, along with parking bans, began pouring into Channel 3's system on Wednesday. See them here.

As of the evening newscast, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest was forecasting 8 to 14 inches for eastern Connecticut, 6 to 10 inches in central Connecticut and 4 to 6 inches for western Connecticut.

DePrest is calling Winter Storm Brody "a monster coastal storm," but Connecticut is on the western fringe of the storm. A closer track by the storm could result in that heavier snow entering the state.

However, Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it's nothing new. It's still a nor'easter.

Northerly winds will likely gust to 40-50 mph and that will cause considerable blowing and drifting. Whiteout and near blizzard conditions will occur at times," DePrest said.

A high wind watch has been issued for Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts with potential gusts of up to 60 mph. Though no such alert has been issued in Connecticut, parts of the state may see gusts of up to 40 mph.

Dixon said the storm was expected "bomb out," meaning it will rapidly intensify.

"The pressure drops very quickly," Dixon said. "As that happens, the winds get stronger."

Places like Cape Cod could experience hurricane-force winds as a result. That area will be the closest to the storm's center.

In Connecticut, the snow could be heavy at times during the day on Thursday.

"Snow will be heavy at times tomorrow morning and for a while in the afternoon. Snow will taper off in the late afternoon and evening," DePrest said, adding that it will be a light and fluffy snow.

The snow should end by midnight on Friday.

On the heels of Winter Storm Brody, however, will be another round of bone-chilling temperatures.

"Friday will be partly sunny, but highs will only be in the upper single digits and teens. The wind chill will plunge to -5 to -20," DePrest said.

The actual air temp is expected to dip below zero on Friday night and Saturday won't be any better, according to Haney.

Between Friday and Saturday, the wind chill is expected to drop to -10 to -30.

A wind chill watch goes into effect late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon for Litchfield County.

Other wind chill advisories and watches for the other counties could follow, according to Haney.

