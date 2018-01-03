Storm could bring several inches of snow tomorrow

Winter Storm Brody may bring up to 14 inches of snow to parts of the state.

A winter storm warning has been issued for most of the state from late Wednesday night through Thursday. That includes Hartford, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland and Windham counties.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Fairfield County. For Litchfield County, it was a winter weather advisory.

Also, a coastal flood advisory will go into place for Fairfield and New Haven counties at 11 a.m. on Thursday and run until 2 p.m.

School closings, including Newington Public Schools and all University of Connecticut campus, along with parking bans, began pouring into Channel 3's system on Wednesday.

"Based on the latest model runs, we've updated snowfall totals for Winter Storm Brody," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

As of the noon forecast, meteorologist Mark Dixon forecast 8 to 14 inches for eastern Connecticut, 5 to 10 inches in central Connecticut and 3 to 6 inches for western Connecticut.

Connecticut was on the western fringe of the heaviest snow. A closer track by the storm could result in that heavier snow entering the state.

However, Dixon said it's nothing new. It's still a nor'easter.

Dixon said clouds will begin to overspread the state during the overnight hours and snow should be well underway during the Thursday morning commute.

"This storm will be vast and very intense," Haney said. "It’ll have a very large area of precipitation and widespread damaging winds for portions of southern New England.

A high wind watch has been issued for Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts with potential gusts of up to 60 mph. Though no such alert has been issued in Connecticut, parts of the state may see gusts of up to 40 mph.

"That will cause considerable blowing and drifting," Haney said.

Dixon said the storm was expected "bomb out," meaning it will rapidly intensify.

"The pressure drops very quickly," Dixon said. "As that happens, the winds get stronger."

Places like Cape Cod could experience hurricane-force winds as a result. That area will be the closet to the storm's center.

In Connecticut, the snow could be heavy at times during the day on Thursday.

"It is going to be a fluffy snow since temperatures will be in the 20s across most of the state during the storm," Haney said.

The snow should end by midnight on Friday.

On the heels of Winter Storm Brody, however, will be another round of bone-chilling temperatures.

"Friday will be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the upper single digits and teens," Haney said. "The wind chill will plunge well below zero once again."

The actual air temp is expected to dip below zero on Friday night and Saturday won't be any better, according to Haney.

"Between Friday and Saturday, the wind chill is expected to drop to -10 to -30," he said.

A wind child watch goes into effect late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon for Litchfield County.

Other wind chill advisories and watches for the other counties could follow, according to Haney.

