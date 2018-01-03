Hartford water main break affecting traffic, schools - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hartford water main break affecting traffic, schools

Posted: Updated:
A water main break on Tower Avenue in Hartford affected traffic and cancelled classes at a school. (WFSB) A water main break on Tower Avenue in Hartford affected traffic and cancelled classes at a school. (WFSB)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A water main break in Hartford blocked a road to traffic and forced a couple of schools to close for the day.

The break was on Tower Avenue at Hampton Street on Wednesday and involved a 12 inch pipe.

The nearby Journalism and Media Academy Magnet  and Culinary Arts Academy schools said they were forced to close. The former had previously issued a 2 hour delay.

Channel 3 spoke to a few residents who woke up without water.

"I woke up at 5:00 get ready to take my shower [and] noticed we didn't have water," said Gail Harris of Hartford. "I said, 'okay! What's going on here?'"

Harris said she always keeps bottled water in her home. It came in handy when she realized she had no running water.

"I boiled it! Washed up, did what I had to do," she said.

The Metropolitan District Commission said it needed to completely shut down the main to repair it.

That's why the schools had to close. School officials said it was to ensure the safety and well-being of the students.

All of the water from the break caused an icy mess on Tower Avenue. 

"I'm trying to be more careful and pay attention to what's out here," said Jamie Zene of Hartford. "There's a lot of black ice. It's just a disaster!"

CT Transit issued a warning to customers that buses were detouring Tower Avenue between Hampton and Melrose streets. Two stops are being missed on Tower Avenue.

Also, heading toward Copaco, CT Transit said riders should board at the corner of Main Street and Tower Avenue. Heading toward Buckland, they should board at the corner of Tower Avenue and Hampton Street.

Salt was put down in the area.

However, Harris still encouraged people to slow down.

"I know we all gotta get to work, but it's best to get to work safe and not get to work on time," she said.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.