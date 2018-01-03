Hartford water main break affecting traffic, schools

A water main break on Tower Avenue in Hartford affected traffic and cancelled classes at a school. (WFSB)

A water main break in Hartford blocked a road to traffic and forced a couple of schools to close for the day.

The break was on Tower Avenue at Hampton Street on Wednesday and involved a 12 inch pipe.

The nearby Journalism and Media Academy Magnet and Culinary Arts Academy schools said they were forced to close. The former had previously issued a 2 hour delay.

#BREAKING: Burst water main in #HARTFORD on Tower Ave at Hampton St. This is near the Journalism and Media Academy Magnet School... #WFSB #WFSBtraffic #CTtraffic pic.twitter.com/j93y40fgrX — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) January 3, 2018

Channel 3 spoke to a few residents who woke up without water.

"I woke up at 5:00 get ready to take my shower [and] noticed we didn't have water," said Gail Harris of Hartford. "I said, 'okay! What's going on here?'"

Harris said she always keeps bottled water in her home. It came in handy when she realized she had no running water.

"I boiled it! Washed up, did what I had to do," she said.

The Metropolitan District Commission said it needed to completely shut down the main to repair it.

That's why the schools had to close. School officials said it was to ensure the safety and well-being of the students.

All of the water from the break caused an icy mess on Tower Avenue.

"I'm trying to be more careful and pay attention to what's out here," said Jamie Zene of Hartford. "There's a lot of black ice. It's just a disaster!"

CT Transit issued a warning to customers that buses were detouring Tower Avenue between Hampton and Melrose streets. Two stops are being missed on Tower Avenue.

92 Tower Avenue Crosstown customers--buses are detouring Tower Ave between Hampton St. & Melrose St. 2 stops being missed on Tower Ave. Heading towards Copaco, board at the corner of Main St & Tower. Heading toward Buckland board at the corner of Tower Ave & Hampton St. https://t.co/76zcdo9WlH — CTTRANSIT (@CTTRANSIT) January 3, 2018

Also, heading toward Copaco, CT Transit said riders should board at the corner of Main Street and Tower Avenue. Heading toward Buckland, they should board at the corner of Tower Avenue and Hampton Street.

Salt was put down in the area.

However, Harris still encouraged people to slow down.

"I know we all gotta get to work, but it's best to get to work safe and not get to work on time," she said.

