Communities brace for several inches of snow

Following weeks of bitter cold, communities are now bracing for the several inches of snow expected to be dumped on the state by Winter Storm Brody.

Channel 3's meteorologists said snow could be heavy at times throughout the day on Thursday with it coming to an end by midnight.

To get ready for it, people said they've been stocking up on essentials just in case they lose power.

At Ace Hardware in East Hampton, Channel 3 spoke with the store's assistant manager.

He said the business ran out of generators. However, it has plenty of snow shovels, propane and pipe insulation.

In Marlborough, director of emergency management Greg Lowrey said his town is ready for anything.

Crews are prepared to pre-treat the roads and town leaders said they'll keep everyone up-to-date through their text alert system.

"This is not going to be a storm where folks can shelter in place without power for a day or two, we're looking at subzero temperatures," Lowrey said. "If folks lose power, they need to move from that location, find a warming center or find a neighbor."

Lowrey said it's also important to stock up in food and fuel.

Experts recommended slightly turning on the tap to prevent pipes from freezing.

They also said it's important to keep the house at the same temperature and insulate its pipes.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Winter Storm Brody.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.