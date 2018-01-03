DOT crews to remove 'abolish the police' banner from  West Rock Tunnel

This banner was draped over the West Rock Tunnel in New Haven overnight. (DOT)

An "anti-police" banner was draped over the West Rock Tunnel in New Haven overnight, Connecticut State Police said.

Crews from the Connecticut Department of Transportation will remove the banner shortly after the Wednesday morning rush hour.

DOT officials said they will need to stop traffic on the northbound side of Wilbur Cross Parkway near the West Rock Tunnel, which is also known as the Hero Tunnel, to remove the banner.

The banner stated, "abolish the police, revolutionary justice for Daniel Shaver, Jayson Negron, Zoe Dowell and all victims of police terrorism."

Anyone with any information about the banner is asked to call Connecticut State Police.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.