New Britain man jumps from overpass after serious crash

A man from New Britain was identified as the person killed following a crash on Route 72 Tuesday night.

According to state police, David Rodriguez, 55, of New Britain, died after he left the vehicle and jumped off an overpass.

Troopers said before the crash, Rodriguez drove across all of travel lanes.

Vargas Norma, 49, of New Britain, was identified as Rodriguez's passenger and was seriously hurt in the crash.

Both were transported to the hospital.

However, Rodriguez was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000 extension 6019.

