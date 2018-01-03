Suspects in deadly Manchester restaurant shooting appear in court

Manchester police are searching for the individuals who may be connected to a shooting in the Plaza at Buckland Hills on Saturday afternoon.

Person shot at restaurant in Manchester; suspects still on the loose

A 36-year-old man shot inside a Manchester restaurant this weekend died on New Year's Eve, police said.

Police are still looking into the motive for the deadly shooting in Manchester over the weekend. (WFSB file photo)

Norris Jackson died at Hartford Hospital on Sunday after he was shot inside Bonchon Restaurant on Pleasant Valley Road on Saturday afternoon. (Family photo)

Investigators arrested 28-year-old James Goolsby (right) and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille in connection with the deadly shooting. (Manchester Police Department)

Two people arrested in connection with a deadly shooting inside a Manchester restaurant over the weekend faced a judge on Wednesday morning.

Police 28-year-old James Goolsby on murder charges and charged 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille with hindering prosecution. They were arrested in Hartford, police said.

Investigators said their arrest comes after they were both involved in the shooting death of 36-year-old Norris Jackson, of East Hartford. Jackson was shot inside Bonchon chicken restaurant over the weekend.

According to the arrest affidavit, police spoke with a direct eyewitness who said he saw Goolsby, the kitchen manager, and Jackson, the fry cook, in an argument just after the opening of Bonchon in the busy Plaza at Buckland Hills around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Police said, "the witness saw James shoot Jackson with a handgun approximately 4 times."

Police said Goolsby fled with his girlfriend Robitaille, who was also a manager at Bonchon, after the shooting.

A customer that came in also told police she had heard what happened before she saw a man and Asian hostess run out the front door.

Police said the couple took Robitaille's car to Goolsby's step father's house in East Hartford where police said: "Goolsby confessed to his family members that he shot his coworker because he was being disrespectful."

His stepfather told police that Goolsby said: "he shot a co-worker."

"James told me that the guy he shot was always disrespecting him and his girl at work," according to the arrest affidavit.

Goolsby's stepfather said he told him to turn himself in but Goolsby left shortly after. Channel 3 knocked on his stepfather's door today with no answer.

Jackson was rushed to Hartford Hospital and put on life support. Jackson died on New Year's Eve. The family said his organs were being donated.

"He was a good person. He was about his kids, his family," Tanisha Pierce, who is a friend of Jackson, said outside court. "He loved his kids. He was friendly."

Manchester Police Spokesman Christopher Davis said there was an ongoing dispute between the couple and Jackson. He also said negative reviews of the restaurant Bonchon could have contributed in the fatal shooting, but police are still investigating.

Robitaille turned herself into police in Hartford. Goolsby was found in a home in the capital city shortly after on Tuesday.

Since the shooting, Bonchon, which is a Korean fried chicken and wings restaurant, has remained closed on Monday.

Goolsby is being held on a $1 million bond while Robitaille is being held on a $100,000 bond. Goolsby and Robitaille are expected back in court on Jan 18 in Hartford

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Manchester Police at 860 645-5561 and or Investigating Detective Hearn 860 645-5549.

