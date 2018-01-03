Newington cancels school ahead of Winter Storm Brody

Parents in Newington were told to plan for a snow day.

The district's superintendent, Dr. William Collins, sent a letter to parents about Winter Storm Brody and its potential impact on Thursday's weather.

Collins said he made the decision to cancel school on Wednesday in order to spare parents, teachers and staff the typical 6 a.m. phone call.

"A high confidence weather prediction for heavy snow during rush hour and through the day requires the cancellation of school and all activities for Thursday, January 4, 2018," school officials wrote on the Newington Public Schools website. "All school and district offices will be closed as well."

Collins said normally, he makes the decision by 5:15 a.m. on the day of a storm.

