Gov: State employees to return to work as scheduled on Friday

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

Gov. Dannel Malloy told Connecticut residents to stay off the roads during Blizzard Brody on Thursday, but there was never a highway travel ban in effect.

Connecticut saw 8 to 16 inches across the state on Thursday. The heavy snow was ending around 7 p.m. However, the freezing temperatures will get worse

"There are wind gusts still blowing at speeds of up to 55MPH and temperatures dropping into the teens. Road conditions are still hazardous and we request motorists to stay off the roads tonight unless absolutely necessary," Malloy tweeted on Thursday night.

Malloy said the Department of Transportation has 634 state trucks and roughly 200 private contractors prepared to respond to the storm.

"It is strongly recommended that #CT motorists stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary in order to allow #CTDOT crews to clear highways as efficiently and safely as possible. Employers that can allow people to work from home or alter their hours are encouraged to do so," Malloy tweeted on Thursday.

Bradley International Airport was open on Thursday, but 75 percent flights were canceled during the day. Most people heeded warnings and stayed off roads. Their big concern on Thursday night was the freezing temperatures.

The governor advised anyone needing shelter to call 211, which is a state service to find a shelter. Malloy added there are at least 108 warming centers open in 34 towns throughout Connecticut.

"As bitter cold temperatures will continue- residents and businesses must use caution that any loss of power could result in frozen pipes -as with any storm please check on elderly and disabled neighbors and if someone you know is without heat or in need of shelter or a warm place please call 211."

Malloy said all third-shift state employees to report on Thursday night. The non-essential first and second-shift state employees should report to work on Friday and all Connecticut offices were expected to be opened. Non-essential first and second-shift state employees did not report to work on Thursday.

“We urge residents to allow for extra travel time tomorrow to ensure that they arrive at their destinations safely,” Malloy said in a statement on Thursday. “Road conditions continue to be hazardous tonight and motorists are reminded to use extreme caution if they must drive. I want to especially thank the road crews as well as the first-responders for the job they have done and will continue to do throughout the night on behalf of the residents of our state.”

The governor activated the state's Emergency Operations Center on Thursday morning just as Blizzard Brody was hitting the state. Malloy held a briefing at the state armory in Hartford on Thursday afternoon and advised residents to stay off the roads to allow plows to clear the roads.

"As bitter cold temps continue w/ lows of near 0 degrees and wind chills of -20 at night, residents & businesses must be cautious that power outages may result in frozen/bursting pipes. Never operate a generator or burn charcoal indoors. Properly ventilate kerosene heaters," Malloy tweeted on Tuesday.

Express bus service has been suspended on Thursday. Fastrak and local bus will continue to operate, but on a delayed schedule. Metro-North has reduced services but will resume to full service on Friday.

There are 50 DOT satellite facilities across the state with materials such as salt and spare parts for equipment stockpiled in case it’s needed, according to Nursick. DOT crews will not be pre-treating roads because of the low temperatures that could lead to ice. But, Nursick said assured all the state roads have already been treated previously.

"Materials such as salt, liquid magnesium chloride, and spare parts are stockpiled at roughly 50 CTDOT satellite facilities throughout the state. The department also has 17 industrial/loader-mounted snow blowers that are capable of each moving 1,500 tons of snow per hour," a press release said.

With the "high winds," the governor warned about outages. There are 140 Eversource local contract line personnel and more than 400 tree resources throughout the state. As of 5 p.m., there are about 1,800 Eversource and United Illuminating customers statewide without power. To check outages in your area, click here.

"Utilities are responding as conditions allow, however wind gusts are making restoration difficult and may take time to restore.," Malloy said.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said the state would also maintain its severe weather protocol, which was activated last week.

“As we continue through this extended period of bitter cold temperatures, we must take precautions and ensure that services are available to protect the most vulnerable populations,” Malloy said. “Shelters and warming centers remain open throughout the state and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org. We also encourage folks to check in on seniors and neighbors in need to ensure they are safe and warm.”

The protocol directs staff from the Department of Energy Services and Public Protection, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Mental Health and Addition Services and the Department of Housing to coordinate with 211 and Connecticut's network of shelters to ensure people are protected during these conditions.

