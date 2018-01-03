Flights at Bradley canceled, delayed due to Winter Storm Brody

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

Officials at Bradley International Airport said they are "closely monitoring" Winter Storm Brody and already have seen some storm-related cancellations for Thursday.

Several flights have been delayed at on Wednesday due to Winter Storm Brody.

"We are starting to see a moderate number of storm-related cancellations for tomorrow and we will most likely see further delays and cancellations as the storm progresses," Alisa D. Sisic

The following arrivals have been delayed on Wednesday:

Spirit 3:17 p.m. Flight from Tampa

JetBlue 3:43 p.m. Flight from Fort Lauderdale

JetBlue 4:38 p.m. Flight from San Juan

The following departures have been delayed:

JetBlue 2:10 p.m. to Tampa delayed

JetBlue 4:19 p.m. to Fort Lauderdale delayed

For the latest information on flight delays per airline:

Travelers "are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport," Sisic said.

Security line wrapped around entire airport and there is an hours-long wait. Everyone at Bradley International Airport is trying to get on flights tonight in advance of the Winter Storm Brody.

To check the real-time flight status, click here and via Twitter by clicking here. Twitter uses can also receive automated updates on their flights by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.

