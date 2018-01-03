Shoreline communities prepare for high winds, coastal flooding

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

As Winter Storm Brody gets set to barrel into the state, one of the biggest concerns along the shoreline is the potential for high winds and coastal flooding.

On Wednesday, chunks of ice were floating in Long Island Sound along the East Haven shore.

The cold and clear winter day would soon give way to snow and gusty winds on Thursday, and those who live along East Haven's Cosey Beach aren't looking forward to it.

"We get some pretty bad winds down here, this house, the whole foundation, it moves, it shakes and a bunch of other cottages are like that around here,” said David Goodman, of East Haven.

He’s lived on Brazos Road for 15 years, through storms Sandy and Irene.

"This house got damaged twice,” Goodman said.

Not only is he keeping a close eye on Winter Storm Brody, so are members of the East Haven Fire Department.

"From a fire department's perspective, we're always prepared, ahead of storm,” said East Haven Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli.

He said that means making sure there are chains on the vehicles and the hydrants are prepped, but then there are those concerns that are out of their control.

"Coastal flooding in this community is always a concern, we'll be watching that closely, don't anticipate at this point there will be any evacuation orders given. High winds are always a concern, particularly along the shoreline,” Marcarelli said.

For those who live here, those are two worries, they know all too well.

"It didn't use to be as bad. Recently, especially in the winter, the marsh freezes over, so the water can't go into the ground and it just pours into the street, down there, gets really bad,” Goodman said.

The chief says they don't anticipate major problems with the flooding that people would have to be evacuated, but they'll keep an eye on it. The bigger concern is the expected gusty winds.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.