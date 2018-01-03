Southeastern CT to feel biggest impact of snow storm

Crews in New London are preparing for Winter Storm Brody (WFSB)

Southeast Connecticut will feel the biggest impact from Winter Storm Brody.

Every city department is ready for Brody. The fire department has added staff to each shift, police are gearing up, and public works is ready to pre-treat the roads.

On Wednesday, department heads said they had a good idea what to expect, after hearing from Channel 3 meteorologists.

Heavy snow and high winds are on the way on Thursday and the number one priority is pre-treating the roads before the snow begins.

“You miss that opportunity now you have the snow bonded to frozen roads,” said David DeNoia, who is the superintendent of New London Public Works.

Officials said 280 tons of salt are ready, and another 500 tons will be delivered.

A parking ban will go into effect at midnight, and residents are urged to park in the Water Street garage.

The shelter may open at the senior complex, and as for schools, a decision to close them will be made early.

Residents are reminded they have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks, or they will face a fine.

Up to five gallons of sand is available for free at public works.

“There could be a lot of power outages. I worry about the elderly people this time of year more than anything else,” DeNoia said.

The toughest part is New London anticipates heavy snow and high wind, so emergency generators have been tested and are ready to go.

