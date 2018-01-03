CT treasurer won't seek re-election after 20 years in office

State Treasurer Denise Nappier has announced she won't seek re-election to a sixth term in office. (WFSB file photo)

State Treasurer Denise Nappier has announced she won't seek re-election to a sixth term in office.

The Democrat made the announcement Wednesday.

She became the nation's first African-American woman elected as a state treasurer in 1998, and the first woman elected treasurer in Connecticut history. She defeated then-incumbent Republican State Treasurer Paul Silvester, who later was convicted of federal corruption charges.

Nappier, who previously served for 10 years as Hartford's treasurer, heads an office overseeing $63 billion in state funds, including $34 billion in state pension and trust funds, which have grown from $19 billion during her tenure.

She defeated Republican Timothy Herbst in 2014 by fewer than 19,000 votes out of more than 1 million.

She will end her tenure next January as the longest-serving treasurer in two centuries, since Andrew Kingsbury served between 1794 and 1818.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.