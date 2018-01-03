Norwich tenants forced out of building after it was condemned

Tenants in Norwich were evicted from their home when it was condemned (WFSB)

More than a dozen tenants of a boarding house were forced to flee their home on Tuesday night.

It was Tuesday night when a dozen or so tenants at 41 Boswell Avenue in Norwich had three hours to get their stuff and leave.

With no heat and no water because of frozen pipes, city officials condemned the home.

“I don’t have anywhere to go. I was willing to stick it out as long as I could,” said Victoria Getman, who was evicted from the building.

She said she put up with what she described as unhealthy conditions for years in her apartment at 41 Boswell Avenue in Norwich.

“Right now, it's frozen pipes. They have no bathroom facilities and to cook with water,” said Greg Arpin, Norwich Building Inspector.

He condemned the century-old house on Tuesday, after he says he battled with the landlord for months to fix the problems.

“It’s leaking everywhere, the overhang is falling off the building, the front stairs are unsafe. Inside the building you have to have self-closing rated doors,” Arpin said.

Evidence captured by inspectors shows cluttered rooms, blocked entrances, and even rope instead of a locking door handle.

The landlord, only known as Jimmy, told Channel 3 over the phone on Wednesday that he was at an emergency meeting with his attorney.

Victoria Getman says she has a new emergency of her own to deal with.

“I’m here until Friday and then I’m out in the cold,” Getman said.

The landlord claimed on the phone he was going to city hall on Wednesday, but it is unclear what he was doing there.

In order to get his tenants back in and the building open, he has to fix every problem and have it pass inspection.

