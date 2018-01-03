Hartford to activate snow parking ban tomorrow - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Winter Storm Brody

Hartford to activate snow parking ban tomorrow

Posted: Updated:
Department of Public Works Crews were getting ready for Winter Storm Brody on Wednesday. (LtFoley) Department of Public Works Crews were getting ready for Winter Storm Brody on Wednesday. (LtFoley)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Hartford has been gearing up for Winter Storm Brody as well.

Hartford's Department of Public Works said it’s the ninth biggest storm of the season and it's the biggest yet.

“The snow commander, they call me the snow commander,” Vernon Mathews, who is the Superintendent of Hartford's Department of Public Works, said.

Mathews said Winter Storm Brody isn’t his first rodeo.

"The storm coming tomorrow will actually be our ninth snow event for the year,” Mathews said. “So the magnitude of the storm is always a cost. If it's just a dusting it is still a cost."

Mathews said they take every storm seriously with preparations.

"We have about thirty trucks we'll have approximately 50 to 60 guys out total to the department and we will have coverage for all six districts tomorrow during that storm,” Mathews said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has activated a snow parking ban for the Capital City at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

“We expect snowfall to begin before daybreak, with the heaviest snowfall between 9 AM and 3 PM.  Winds will gust up to 45 miles per hour, which will redistribute plowed snow and make it more difficult to keep streets clear,” Bronin said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is essential that all residents and visitors respect the parking ban so that our Public Works team can work quickly and safely.”

During the city’s parking ban, all on-street parking is prohibited throughout Hartford. Any vehicles not off the Hartford streets by the start of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed by police. 

All Hartford Public Schools were canceled for Thursday.

On Wednesday, trucks were getting loaded up with salt and sand.

“That's what we doing now getting all our trucks ready and sanded up and greased up,” Mathews said.

The trucks will be going between residential areas and what they call A Routes, which are the main arteries downtown and between businesses.  

After the snow falls, Hartford residents have 24 hours to clear the sidewalk in front of their homes or else they could face a fine. 

Cars must be removed from those blue light lots within six hours after the snow parking ban has been lifted. Vehicles must be removed from Hartford Public Schools lots within two hours.

To help alert residents, 16 intersections will be illuminated with blue light starting six hours before the parking ban. Blue lights will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban. 

Drivers can move their vehicles to the following available blue light lots: 

  • 130 Sisson Ave
  • 2404 Main St
  • 135 Main St
  • 50 Curcombe St
  • 20 Francis Ct
  • 547 Park St
  • 60 Chadwick St
  • 45 Evergreen Ave
  • 11 Flower St
  • Sigourney and Homestead
  • Learning Corridor Parking Garage - Brownell St Entrance

Drivers can also move their vehicles to the following available lots in city parks and centers: 

  • Colt Park – Warwarme St Lot                
  • Elizabeth Park – Asylum St Lot                 
  • Elizabeth Park – Prospect Ave Lot          
  • Goodwin Park – Hubbard Ave Lot          
  • Goodwin Park – Maple Ave Golf Course Lot    
  • Keney Park – Woodland St Lot 
  • Keney Park – Ridgefield St Lot
  • Rocky Ridge Park – Zion St Lot
  • Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park – Ansonia St Lot
  • Foster Heights Park – Amherst St Lot
  • Holcomb Health and Human Services Campus - 2 Holcomb St Lot
  • North End Senior Center - 80 Coventry St Lot
  • Parker Memorial Community Center - 2621 Main St
  • Metzner Recreation Center – 680 Franklin Av
  • Samuel Valentin Arroyo Recreation Center – 30 Pope Park Dr

To see the full lists of school lots, click here

Anyone towed after the parking is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.