Hartford to activate snow parking ban tomorrow

Department of Public Works Crews were getting ready for Winter Storm Brody on Wednesday. (LtFoley)

Hartford has been gearing up for Winter Storm Brody as well.

Hartford's Department of Public Works said it’s the ninth biggest storm of the season and it's the biggest yet.

“The snow commander, they call me the snow commander,” Vernon Mathews, who is the Superintendent of Hartford's Department of Public Works, said.

Mathews said Winter Storm Brody isn’t his first rodeo.

"The storm coming tomorrow will actually be our ninth snow event for the year,” Mathews said. “So the magnitude of the storm is always a cost. If it's just a dusting it is still a cost."

Mathews said they take every storm seriously with preparations.

"We have about thirty trucks we'll have approximately 50 to 60 guys out total to the department and we will have coverage for all six districts tomorrow during that storm,” Mathews said.

City of Hartford DPW was busy this morning in front of expected snow. pic.twitter.com/4gFvV5xkYl — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) January 3, 2018

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has activated a snow parking ban for the Capital City at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

“We expect snowfall to begin before daybreak, with the heaviest snowfall between 9 AM and 3 PM. Winds will gust up to 45 miles per hour, which will redistribute plowed snow and make it more difficult to keep streets clear,” Bronin said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is essential that all residents and visitors respect the parking ban so that our Public Works team can work quickly and safely.”

During the city’s parking ban, all on-street parking is prohibited throughout Hartford. Any vehicles not off the Hartford streets by the start of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed by police.

All Hartford Public Schools were canceled for Thursday.

On Wednesday, trucks were getting loaded up with salt and sand.

“That's what we doing now getting all our trucks ready and sanded up and greased up,” Mathews said.

The trucks will be going between residential areas and what they call A Routes, which are the main arteries downtown and between businesses.

After the snow falls, Hartford residents have 24 hours to clear the sidewalk in front of their homes or else they could face a fine.

Cars must be removed from those blue light lots within six hours after the snow parking ban has been lifted. Vehicles must be removed from Hartford Public Schools lots within two hours. To help alert residents, 16 intersections will be illuminated with blue light starting six hours before the parking ban. Blue lights will remain illuminated throughout the duration of the parking ban. Drivers can move their vehicles to the following available blue light lots: 130 Sisson Ave

2404 Main St

135 Main St

50 Curcombe St

20 Francis Ct

547 Park St

60 Chadwick St

45 Evergreen Ave

11 Flower St

Sigourney and Homestead

Learning Corridor Parking Garage - Brownell St Entrance Drivers can also move their vehicles to the following available lots in city parks and centers: Colt Park – Warwarme St Lot

Elizabeth Park – Asylum St Lot

Elizabeth Park – Prospect Ave Lot

Goodwin Park – Hubbard Ave Lot

Goodwin Park – Maple Ave Golf Course Lot

Keney Park – Woodland St Lot

Keney Park – Ridgefield St Lot

Rocky Ridge Park – Zion St Lot

Thomas J. Hyland Memorial Park – Ansonia St Lot

Foster Heights Park – Amherst St Lot

Holcomb Health and Human Services Campus - 2 Holcomb St Lot

North End Senior Center - 80 Coventry St Lot

Parker Memorial Community Center - 2621 Main St

Metzner Recreation Center – 680 Franklin Av

Samuel Valentin Arroyo Recreation Center – 30 Pope Park Dr To see the full lists of school lots, click here. Anyone towed after the parking is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000. For more information, click here.

