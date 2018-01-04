SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

Blizzard warning issued for parts of the state

The Early Warning Weather tracker saw heavy snow in Milford. (WFSB)

Brody became a blizzard a little after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A blizzard warning was issued for New Haven, New London and Middlesex counties until 1 a.m. on Friday,

A winter storm warning remains in place for the rest of the state until Thursday night.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said this nor'easter is so big, weather alerts extend across New York State and New England. For Long Island and Massachusetts, a blizzard warning is also in effect.

"The storm began ramping up around 8 a.m. as we said it would," Dixon said.

Dixon and Haney forecasted 6 to 12 inches for western Connecticut and 8 to 14 inches for the rest of the state.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Dixon said parts of the state could see snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

"We can't rule out some thundersnow as well," he said.

Some people reported seeing lightning in the Old Lyme area between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

In addition to the light, fluffy snow that's falling, damaging wind could be an issue.

"The wind here in Connecticut may be 40 to 50 mph," Dixon said. "The strongest gusts could come along coastal and southeast Connecticut."

It could lead to scattered power outages.

Social media has been buzzing with the term "bomb cyclone." However, Dixon said it's a reference to the meteorological term "bombogenesis."

"It's a term that we're all very familiar with over the last decade or so," he said. "It speaks to the rapid intensification of this storm."

To add insult to injury, a coastal flood advisory is in place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the shorelines of Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Once the snow clears out, another round of arctic weather arrives.

A wind chill watch will be in place for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from Thursday night through Saturday.

A wind chill warning was issued for Litchfield County from 1 a.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Wind chill values between Friday and Saturday could reach between -10 and -30 as the actual air temperatures flirts with zero degrees.

