Snow ends overnight, dangerously cold temps to follow

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

Here are the snow totals so far. (WFSB)

Blizzard Brody dumped inches upon inches of snow across the state all day on Thursday.

Overnight, the snow will taper off to just snow showers, and then there will be some clearing overnight.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the wind will remain strong, and temperatures will drop overnight.

DePrest said when all is said and done, snowfall totals will end up ranging from 8 to 16 inches in most locations, but locally higher amounts are likely.

"One of the highest totals reported as of late this afternoon is 16” in Plymouth," DePrest said.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said this nor'easter is so big, weather alerts extend across the northeast. For Long Island and parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, a blizzard warning is also in effect.

"[To have a blizzard], we need to have three consecutive hours where winds are sustained or gusting 35 mph or higher in tandem with blowing snow that reduces visibility down to a quarter mile or less," Dixon said.

DePrest said the wind gusted to between 50 and 60 mph in some locations on Thursday.

"In fact, there was a gust to 64 mph on New London Ledge, 59 mph in Litchfield, and 54 mph in Hampton," DePrest said.

Some people reported seeing lightning and hearing thunder in the Old Lyme area between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Social media has been buzzing with the term "bomb cyclone." However, Dixon said it's a reference to the meteorological term "bombogenesis."

"It's a term that we're all very familiar with over the last decade or so," he said. "It speaks to the rapid intensification of this storm."

To add insult to injury, a coastal flood advisory is in place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for the shorelines of Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Once the snow clears out, another round of arctic weather arrives.

A wind chill watch will be in place for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from Thursday night through Saturday.

A wind chill warning was issued for Litchfield County from 1 a.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Sunday, while a wind chill advisory was issued for the CT shoreline from 1 a.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Wind chill values between Friday and Saturday could reach between -10 and -30 as the actual air temperatures flirts with zero degrees.

