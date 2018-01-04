Snow ends overnight, dangerously cold temps to follow

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.More >
A 34-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times in Hartford Thursday night.More >
Overnight, the snow will taper off to just snow showers, and then there will be some clearing overnight.More >
Gov. Dannel Malloy told Connecticut residents to stay off the roads during Blizzard Brody on Thursday, but there was never a highway travel ban in effect.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
It has been an incredible storm throughout the Northeast.More >
Thanks to Blizzard Brody, 90 percent of flights going in and out of Bradley International Airport on Thursday were canceled.More >
Communities in the New London area have been preparing for Blizzard Brody all week long, and it is delivering heavy snow and gusty winds along the shoreline.More >
Hartford has been gearing up for Winter Storm Brody as well. Hartford's Department of Public Works said it’s the ninth biggest storm of the season and it's the biggest yet.More >
Winter Storm Brody could bring up to 14 inches of snow to parts of the state on Thursday.More >
A school in Enfield will be closed on Monday so officials can repair a boiler.More >
