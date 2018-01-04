Flights canceled at Bradley International Airport

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

The Yale University men's basketball team arrived at Bradley airport on Thursday morning. Its next game is Saturday at Georgia Tech. (WFSB)

Frantic customers flocked to Bradley airport on Wednesday in hopes of beating Blizzard Brody. (iWitness)

People are hoping to get out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks before Blizzard Brody grounds flights.

A number of travelers said they've had to make last minute changes to their itineraries.

"A significant number of arriving and departing flights are canceled [Thursday] as airlines continue to adjust their schedules because of the storm," said Alisa Sisic, manager of marketing and public information officer at Bradley International Airport. "We expect to see further cancellations and delays as the storm progresses."

As of 5 a.m., the Delta Airlines counter was bustling. Many customers said they were hoping that they wouldn't be any delays or cancellations on Thursday.

The Yale University men's basketball team was among them. Its next name is Saturday at Georgia Tech.

One woman was not only concerned for her flight, but for her husband who had to drive home.

“We got here really, really early because of the snow," said Ruth Olson of New Haven. "We had to drive from New Haven. I wanted to make sure he got home before it gets bad.”

However, the board at Bradley already had a lot of red on it.

Bradley was very busy on Wednesday with people trying to get out before Brody arrived.

Airport officials said they've been closely monitoring the weather.

One person on a 5:30 a.m. flight told Channel 3 he was trying to make it back home to Washington.

“I actually had an original flight of 5 in the afternoon, I changed it 12 hours earlier to get out before the storm," said Dino Mayo of Washington. "That’s where I’m at now!”

The airport said it's important to check with individual airlines to make sure flights are on time or if it needs to be rebooked.

For more information on how to do that, head to Bradley International Airport's website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.