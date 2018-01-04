SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

New London area keeping a close eye on the storm

Public works crews in Waterford work to pre-treat and clear roads. (WFSB)

Communities in the New London area have been preparing for Blizzard Brody all week long.

Channel 3's crew in the area saw snow start around 2:30 a.m. It stopped for a short time, then picked up again.

Contractors, along with state and local plows, have been working to pretreat and clear the roads.

In Waterford, public works crews were busy like many towns putting down a mix of sand and calcium chloride.

The biggest concern on Thursday was the wind, which may cause power outages.

One local plow contractor said he was up early to cash in on Brody.

"Basically [my game plan is to] stay awake until the snow hits [and] get as many driveways and parking lots done as possible," said Michael Clark of New London.

New London Public Works said it has 280 tons of a sand/salt mix available with another 500 tons being delivered.

It said the trick is getting it down early.

“That’s the key," said David DiNoia, New London Public Works superintendent. "You miss that opportunity now you’ve got snow bonded to frozen roads for days."

