SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

CT State Police respond to more than 800 'calls for service'

Snow began coating the roads in New Haven by 6 a.m. on Thursday. (WFSB)

Travel quickly became tricky once Blizzard Brody arrived overnight and state police troopers have been out helping drivers on Connecticut roads on Thursday.

A number of traffic issues were reported across the state on Thursday morning and continued

Connecticut State Police was called to 865 "calls for service" from 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. Troopers were also called to 66 crashes including three with injuries and 330 motorist assists.

#CTtraffic: 6 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to 34 no injury crashes, 2 minor injury crashes and 139 motorist assists, which include spin-outs or vehicles stuck in the snow. pic.twitter.com/yxJCdQsHtB — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 4, 2018

On Thursday afternoon, Department of Transportation officials said CT Transit express bus service will be suspended due to the worsening winter storm conditions.

"The last express buses from Hartford will depart at 12:20 pm. The last express bus from Waterbury to Hartford will depart at 12:10 pm and the last express bus from Storrs to Hartford will depart at 1:46 pm.," a press release said.

CTfastrak and CTtransit local bus service will continue to operate with snow detours in effect, officials said.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed the southbound side of Interstate 95 between Exits 62 and 61 just before 6 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

#cttraffic I-95 S/B closed at Madison rest area while wrecker removes jackknife TT unit. No injuries reported. Traffic being detoured through rest area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 4, 2018

A CT Transit bus went down an embankment on Route 2 in Marlborough around 6:30 a.m. A spokesperson for CT Transit said the driver lost control on the "slick roads," hit a guardrail and then, slid down into a ditch. There were no passengers on the bus and the driver suffered a "minor injury," in the crash, state police.

Multiple jackknifed tractor-trailers have closed the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Darien between Exits 10 and 9. No injuries were reported in the crash, state police said.

#CTtraffic: I95 sb Darien rest area, all lanes temporarily closed as crews remove jackknife TT. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/IucVKRTHGk — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 4, 2018

The northbound side of Route 9 in Haddam was closed for a brief time on Thursday morning after a crash. There were injuries reported in the one-vehicle crash between Exits 9 and 10 around 10 a.m.

A disabled tractor-trailer was reported by exit 35b on I-95 northbound.

There is no travel highway ban in effect on Thursday. However, state officials including the governor warned to stay off the roads.

The Department of Transportation said they have 634 state trucks and roughly 200 private contractors prepared to respond to the storm. DOT officials said it also has more than a dozen "snow eater" machines which can move a lot of snow.

"It is strongly recommended that #CT motorists stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary in order to allow #CTDOT crews to clear highways as efficiently and safely as possible. Employers that can allow people to work from home or alter their hours are encouraged to do so," Gov. Dannel Malloy tweeted on Thursday.

The snow isn't the only concern on the roads. The wind is also expected to be a factor, which could lead to power outages.

"I will remind everybody right now that once winds are above 35 mph, nobody can go up in a bucket truck to put your energy back on," Malloy said. "So if your electricity goes out, you're likely to be out for an extended period of time until the winds die down."

As of 2 p.m., AAA responded to 250 calls on Thursday during Blizzard Brody while crews responded to 200 calls at peak times during the bitter cold last week.

AAA Spokesperson Amy Parmenter said their crews are responding to more tow calls than dead batteries calls like they did earlier this week.

"Of course, we know when the snow stops, we will have more of those calls," Parmenter said.

AAA is reminding drivers to make a winter survival kit to keep in their cars, in the event of an emergency. The kit should include a blanket, extra gloves, and clothing, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a shovel, ice scraper, and brush.

Also, AAA officials said having cat litter or sand is good too, in case you get stuck.

