SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

Travel becomes tricky as snow covers the roads

Snow began coating the roads in New Haven by 6 a.m. on Thursday. (WFSB)

Travel quickly became tricky once Blizzard Brody arrived overnight.

A number of traffic issues were reported across the state on Thursday morning.

Darien had a crash before exit 11 on Interstate 95 south. The left lane was blocked.

Another crash was reported around exit 7 in Stamford on I-95 south.

A disabled tractor tractor trailer was reported by exit 35b on I-95 northbound. The right shoulder was closed.

A truck fire is also slowing traffic on I-91 north in Rocky Hill. It was before exits 23 and 22.

State officials warned people on Wednesday to be prepared for the storm and try to stay off the roads.

In the New Haven area, the blacktop became coated around 6 a.m.

The Department of Transportation said it had more than 600 trucks out working on state roads.

It said it also has more than a dozen "snow eater" machines which can move a lot of snow.

The snow isn't the only concern on the roads. The wind is also expected to be a factor, which could lead to power outages.

"I will remind everybody right now that once winds are above 35 mph, nobody can go up in a bucket truck to put your energy back on," said Gov. Dannel Malloy. "So if your electricity goes out, you're likely to be out for an extended period of time until the winds die down."

