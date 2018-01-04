Hartford police arrest woman on animal cruelty charges

Following a thorough investigation, Hartford police officers arrested a city woman on animal cruelty charges early Thursday morning.

According to police, 50-year-old Michelle Bennett of 108 Adams Street was arrested and charged with 1 count of animal cruelty.

Officers attempted several times to serve the warrant at her address, and later located her on Cabot Street where she was taken into custody without incident.

Bennett is accused of leaving a dog outside without proper shelter, after a neighbor reported the animal was left in the cold.

Police found the dog dead on New Year's Day.

Bennett was taken to detention and given a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.