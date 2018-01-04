SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

Hartford City Hall closes for the day due to storm

Blizzard Brody forced Hartford to close City Hall for the day on Thursday.

The city put out a notification to the media just after 6:30 a.m.

"All non-essential city employees will not be reporting to work on Thursday, January 4th, 2018," the notification read. "Department of Public Works, public safety, fire, and other emergency employees will be on duty."

The storm is expected to dump up anywhere from 6 to 14 inches of snow across the state.

