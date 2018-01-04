SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

Storm shuts down Hartford City Hall, causes changes to warming shelters

Blizzard Brody forced Hartford to close City Hall for the day on Thursday and changes to the city's warming centers.

The city put out a notification to the media just after 6:30 a.m.

"All non-essential city employees will not be reporting to work on Thursday, January 4th, 2018," the notification read. "Department of Public Works, public safety, fire, and other emergency employees will be on duty."

Since public schools, the Hartford Public Library, and City offices were closed due to Blizzard Brody, Hartford officials said they have made overnight shelter accommodations for residents. People are encouraged to call 211 if they need shelter.

Starting on Thursday, the Willie Ware Community Center, 697 Windsor St., is open 24-hours a day for the duration of the state’s severe weather protocol. The protocol lasts until 5 p.m.

Anyone visiting the Willie Ware Community Center will be provided with "a warm place to sit, food and water, and hygiene items." People will also be provided with coats, hats, and gloves. However, there are "no beds or showers."

Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center will only be serving as a warming center on Thursday. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The storm is expected to dump up anywhere from 6 to 14 inches of snow across the state.

