Snow hammers down on northern CT

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

Police officers are de-icing their cruisers so they can respond to emergencies (WFSB)

Road conditions worsened in Enfield as the storm continued Thursday morning. (WFSB)

Blizzard Brody has been hammering down on northern Connecticut with heavy snow and gusty winds.

In Enfield, right at the state's border with Massachusetts, the road conditions were poor on Thursday morning.

All of Connecticut and most of Massachusetts are in a winter storm warning.

Enfield's emergency medical services chief said he expects to see a 10 percent increase in calls on Thursday for things like cardiac-type chest pains and shortness of breath. The calls would be the result of snow-shoveling injuries.

He said they were gearing up to care for people who might slip or fall due to icy conditions.

In Suffield, police officers had to de-ice their vehicles in preparation to respond to any emergencies.

Channel 3’s Eva Zymaris got to ride in Lt. Ryan Burrell’s cruiser while he was patrolling Suffield on Thursday.

He said thankfully their day has been quiet so far, with many people staying off the roads.

“It seems like the people who slide off the road are always the people that don’t need to be on the road, you question why,” Burrell said.

When a lot of snow piles up, Burrell said if the cruiser can't make it, they bring out the Humvee, which is also big enough to transport someone on a stretcher.

“We get to points where the roads get too deep, this isn’t ideal, and that’s when we deploy the snow mobiles," Burrell said.

The steady snow will taper off in the late afternoon and evening.

Channel 3 meteorologists are now forecasting 6-14” of snow with the highest totals likely over eastern portions of the state.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Blizzard Brody.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.