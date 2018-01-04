Snowy, windy conditions reported in Enfield

SLIDESHOW: Here are some of the pictures from Blizzard Brody.

Road conditions worsened in Enfield as the storm continued Thursday morning. (WFSB)

Blizzard Brody brought snow and wind to northern Connecticut.

In Enfield, right at the state's border with Massachusetts, the road conditions were poor on Thursday morning.

An update from police will be given to Channel 3 around 9 a.m.

All of Connecticut and most of Massachusetts are in a winter storm warning.

Enfield's emergency medical services chief said he expects to see a 10 percent increase in calls on Thursday for things like cardiac-type chest pains and shortness of breath. The calls would be the result of snow-shoveling injuries.

He said they were gearing up to care for people who might slip or fall due to icy conditions.

Police said they're prepared to respond to fender-benders.

