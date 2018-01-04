CT Transit bus slides into ditch off Route 2 in Marlborough - WFSB 3 Connecticut

CT Transit bus slides into ditch off Route 2 in Marlborough

CT Transit bus loss control on the slick roads hit the guardrail and slid into the ditch on Route 2 in Marlborough. (CT State Police) CT Transit bus loss control on the slick roads hit the guardrail and slid into the ditch on Route 2 in Marlborough. (CT State Police)
MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) -

A CT Transit bus is down an embankment on Route 2 in Marlborough on Thursday morning.

The left lane was closed on the eastbound side of Route 2 after the crash around 6:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for CT Transit said the driver lost control on the "slick roads," hit a guardrail and then, slid down into a ditch. 

There were no passengers on the bus and the driver suffered a "minor injury," in the crash, state police. 

The bus is being pulled out of the ditch with the assistance of a tow truck, a spokesperson for CT Transit said.

