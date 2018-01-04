Doctors offer tips to stay safe during Blizzard Brody

One man went for a run in Elizabeth Park in Hartford on Thursday. (WFSB)

Channel spoke with doctors from Hartford Hospital on Thursday morning on how to stay safe during Blizzard Brody.

Hartford Hospital was full-staffed on Thursday to deal with injuries from Blizzard Brody. They are also trained to deal with the storm-related injuries.

"We are set for the weather," Dr. Ken Robinson with Hartford Hospital said.

Robinson said people should avoid the risk of driving on the roads due to the slipping and sliding possibilities. Robinson added people should let people do their job.

Last week, Robinson said he had a patient who was injured and could not get to emergency crews because he did not have a fully-charged cell phone.

"Whenever venturing out, you should have a fully-charged cell phone, a shovel and something to keep you warm, blanket or a sleeping bag," Robinson said.

With the bitter cold expected this weekend, Robinson said to layer and keep yourself covered when outside on Saturday and Sunday.

"Remember when temperatures get closer to zero, the chances of frostbite increase," Robinson said.

Here are some safety tips from Hartford HealthCare on how to prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning:

Before using a fireplace, open the damper for proper ventilation.

Never use your oven or stovetop to heat your home.

Make sure all fuel-burning equipment is vented to the outside.

Never run a vehicle or other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open.

Only use barbecue grills outdoors.

Use portable generators outdoors in a well-ventilated area.

Here are some safety tips from Hartford HealthCare on how to be safe with a snow blower:

Never leave a running snow blower unattended.

Add fuel only before starting the snow blower.

Never add fuel in an enclosed space.

The engine can become very hot. Avoid burns by never touching the area near the engine.

Use the pull-cord safely. Sharply pulling a stuck pull-cord may cause injury to your upper body or back.

If you are operating an electric snow blower, be aware of the power cord at all times. If the cord becomes caught in the machine and is severed or comes in contact with the engine and burns, you could receive a shock or more serious injury.

Keep children far away from snow blowers

Here are some safety tips from Hartford HealthCare on how to shovel safely:

Before you begin this physical workout, warm-up your muscles for 10 minutes with light exercise.

Pace yourself. Take frequent breaks and prevent dehydration by drinking plenty of fluids.

Use a shovel that is comfortable for your height and strength.

Try to push the snow instead of lifting it. If you must lift, bend your knees and use your legs, do not bend at the waist.

Do not throw the snow over your shoulder or to the side. This requires a twisting motion that stresses your back.

Channel 3 visited Elizabeth Park with a look at what's going on in the west end of Hartford. The snow was over an inch in Hartford, but there were no sledders.

“I'm from North Carolina," Hartford resident Zack Mabe, who was out jogging on Thursday, said. "You know I've lived here 18 years now and i love being outside so you know no matter the weather I like to run."

The temp is around 19 degrees around 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.