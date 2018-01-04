Route 9 northbound in Haddam reopens after crash

The northbound side of Route 9 in Haddam was closed on Thursday morning after a crash.

The northbound side of Route 9 was closed between Exits 9 and 10 after a crash around 10 a.m. The road reopened around 10:45 a.m.

#CTtraffic: Rte 9 nb x9 Haddam temporarily closed as emergency responders clear the roadway following one vehicle crash with injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 4, 2018

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

To stay ahead of delays, click here. There is very little visibility on the Connecticut roads

#CTtraffic: Stay off roads if you can. If you must go out, reduce speed & give DOT/town plows plenty of space. If veh becomes disabled or in a crash pull as far right as possible, turn on hazard lights & call 911.



Pictured: Rte 2 Marlborough minor injury crash. No passengers. pic.twitter.com/Zi97FwnQqI — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.