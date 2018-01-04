Route 9 northbound in Haddam reopens after crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 9 northbound in Haddam reopens after crash

HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -

The northbound side of Route 9 in Haddam was closed on Thursday morning after a crash. 

The northbound side of Route 9 was closed between Exits 9 and 10 after a crash around 10 a.m. The road reopened around 10:45  a.m. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

