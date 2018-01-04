Crews battle garage fire in Lebanon

Crews battled a fire in Lebanon on Thursday (WFSB)

On Thursday, crews responded to a garage fire in Lebanon during Blizzard Brody.

The fire broke out on Sisson Road.

Officials said when crews go to fires or calls in snow storms, they call for mutual aid from their town.

They also call for plow trucks to respond to help clear the road for emergency crews.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

