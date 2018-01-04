Blizzard Brody impacts Tweed Airport and city of New Haven

New Haven officials said it's all hands on deck as Blizzard Brody hits the Elm City

Before noon on Thursday, the roads were covered and the visibility was poor, as the heavy snow and gust winds continued. Emergency management officials said they have scaled up services to make sure everyone is safe in New Haven.

Several residents were staying off the roads as 55 Department of Public Works trucks clear the main arteries in the city. There are also people donated to clearing the sidewalks in New Haven.

In New Haven, there is a parking ban. To see other parking bans across the state, click here.

Blizzard Brody was not only affecting the roads.

"The runway is 5600 feet long and 150 feet wide, so it's a lot of area to cover, just the runway alone. Plus, we have the main taxiways, and those are 50 feet wide and a few hundred feet long," Felipe Suriel, who is the assistant manager at Tweed New Haven, said. "So it is a lot of space to keep, especially when you have an active snowfall."

From up above in the old control tower, Channel 3 got a peek of the crews working hard to clean those runways and taxiways. It’s not an easy job, especially when they are dealing with the snow and all the wind.

All of Tweed's commercial flights were canceled on Thursday, the three coming in from Philadelphia along with two departures heading to Philadelphia. They had to close the airport down because of the size of this storm.

The biggest problem, just like for drivers’, was the visibility. Earlier on Thursday, the blowing and drifting was making it difficult for crews to keep the runway clear.

"Our team does a tremendous job keeping this place together," Suriel said. "This place will be ready by tonight, so its just a matter of the airlines getting back to order."

That means being ready for those flights on Friday, but again, as always, travelers are advised to check with the airline before heading to the airport.

Officers have been looking for members of the city's homeless population to make sure they get to warming centers and shelters.

City offices, as well as schools, were closed on Thursday because of Blizzard Brody. To see more closings and delays, click here.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Blizzard Brody.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.