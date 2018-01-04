Blizzard Brody is coming to an end, but bitter cold returns!

***A WIND ADVISORY for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties until 1am tonight***

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Litchfield County until 6pm Saturday***

*** A WIND CHILL WARNING for Litchfield County until 7am Sunday***

***A WIND CHILL WATCH for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties until 2pm Saturday***

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY for all of Southern Connecticut until 10am Saturday***

8:45 PM UPDATE…

The Blizzard Warning and Winter Storm Warning has been canceled across the state! Snow is still falling in parts of Connecticut and winds are still gusting to over 40 mph. There was a recent wind gust to 46 mph at Bradley International Airport and a gust to 40 mph in Groton.

BLIZZARD BRODY…

It has been an incredible storm throughout the Northeast. Massive coastal flooding occurred in Coastal Massachusetts and Nantucket had a gust to hurricane force, 76 mph! Here in Connecticut, the wind gusted to between 50 and 60 mph in some locations. In fact, there was a gust to 64 mph on New London Ledge, 59 mph in Litchfield, and 54 mph in Hampton. Despite the powerful winds, power outages were held to a minimum. Snowfall will end up ranging from 8 to 16’ in most locations, but locally higher amounts are likely. One of the highest totals reported as of late this afternoon is 16” in Plymouth.

The pressure at the center of Blizzard Brody dropped to 950 millibars this afternoon, which is equivalent to 28.05 inches of mercury. If you have a barometer at home, you may have noticed how the pressure has been nose diving all day!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Blizzard Brody will move northward toward Nova Scotia. Snow will taper off to snow showers this evening then we’ll have some clearing overnight. A northwesterly wind on the heels of Brody will remain strong and temperatures will gradually drop. They will fall through the teens this evening then into the single digits and lower teens by morning. Wind chill temperatures will drop to -5 to -20!

DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS FRIDAY & SATURDAY…

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and bitterly cold. The northwest wind will gust to 40 mph and wind chills will remain below zero throughout the day. On the thermometer, highs will range from the single digits in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle teens elsewhere.

The mercury will drop below zero Friday night, anywhere from 0 to -10. The wind chill will drop to -10 to -30 by Saturday morning. This is dangerously cold weather! The sun will shine brightly Saturday, but temperatures will struggle to reach 10 degrees. Highs will generally range from the single digits in the Litchfield Hills to the lower teens near the I-95 corridor.

SUNDAY…

Sunday morning will be very cold, but the wind will be lighter by then. Early morning temperatures will likely range from -5 to -20 on the thermometer. Sunday afternoon will be better with mostly sunny skies and highs 15-20.

A THAW NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be milder for a change! Temperatures will rise above freezing, reaching the mid to upper 30s! The sky will become mostly cloudy and there may be some rain or snow showers in the afternoon and evening. There could be a period of mixed precipitation or light snow Monday night.

The sky will become partly sunny Tuesday and a gusty northwest wind will develop. However, temperatures should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s before they begin to drop.off during the afternoon.

Wednesday will mostly sunny with highs in the 30s. By Thursday, high in the 40s are expected! We could actually string together 4 consecutive days with highs above freezing.

DECEMBER 2017 IN REVIEW…

It was the deep freeze during the last week of the month that really lowered the average temperature to levels far below normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 27.5 degrees, which is 4.1 degrees below normal! Total precipitation was 2.41”, which is 1.03” below normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was above normal by 2.4”. The grand total was 9.8”. The snowiest December on record was in 1945, when 45.3” of snow was measured in Hartford.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks. There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

Our current deep freeze began in the late afternoon on Christmas Day. The temperature has now remained below freezing for more 10 days. If our current forecast holds true, the deep freeze will last nearly 2 weeks.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

