I-95 south in Madison reopens after tractor trailer jackknifes

A jackknifed tractor-trailer closed part of I-95 south in Madison on Thursday evening during Blizzard Brody.

The Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 62 and 61.

The crash was reported a little after 5:30 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said no injuries were reported.

