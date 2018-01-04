PD: 34-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Hartford

A 34-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times in Hartford Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened on Bushnell Street.

"It appears right now that he was outside and that a car drove up and then at some point we have figured out what happened yet shots were fired and the victim was shot multiple times," said Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

The man, who reportedly recently moved to the city from Jamaica, was taken to Hartford Hospital with gunshot wounds to the torso and neck. Police said he died at the hospital.

Bushnell Street will be closed between Franklin Avenue and Maple Avenue for several hours.

“It's been a long time since I've been to a scene in this type of snow let alone this kind of cold as well. It tends to really stymie crime in weather like this but unfortunately it didn't in this case,” Foley said.

He added that the snow made evidence collection challenging but did not hinder emergency responders from arriving quickly.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-757-4179.

