Enfield school closed Monday for boiler repairs

A school in Enfield will be closed on Monday so officials can repair a boiler.

The school district is also closed Friday following Blizzard Brody, however officials contacted parents saying JFK Middle School will be closed on Monday as well.

Earlier this week, Channel 3 reported that students were advised to dress warmly on Wednesday because of a heating issue on Tuesday.

The superintendent said one of the boilers stopped working, and crews were working to fix the problem.

Read the superintendent's full message here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.