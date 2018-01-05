Dangerously cold wind chills arrive today and tomorrow

Brody may have departed, but it left Connecticut in the midst of a bitter cold spell.

A wind chill warning is in effect for Litchfield County through Sunday morning. A wind chill advisory for the rest of the state went into effect on Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

A plain wind advisory is in effect for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 10 p.m. on Friday.

The cold weather stretches up and down the east coast. The real temperature may drop to -4 Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 10 degrees, according to Channel 3 Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

"The wind chill will remain below zero throughout the day," DePrest said.

The record for the coldest high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area on Jan. 6 is 9 degrees, which was set in 1912. The record for Bridgeport is 18 degrees, which was set in 1996.

"There is a good chance these records will be tied or broken, especially for Bridgeport," DePrest said.

Dixon said the winds could gust up to 40 mph in parts of the state. That wind is what is making it feel substantially colder.

"The combination of clear skies, diminishing winds, and a deep snow cover will allow the mercury to plunge to record LOW levels tomorrow night," DePrest said.

The high for Saturday is 10 degrees. Then, during the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday, it could drop to -10.

"Sunday will be a little better, but the deep freeze will continue," DePrest said.

Records could also be achieved for "coldest high temperatures" over the course of the weekend as well.

Sunday will be mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

"It’ll be the 13th full day of the deep freeze, which actually began in the late afternoon on Christmas Day," DePrest said.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

